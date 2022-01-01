Flushing restaurants you'll love

Flushing's top cuisines

Must-try Flushing restaurants

Main pic

 

Sushi kingdom

71-30 main street, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll$6.75
kani, cucumber, avocado
Alaska Roll$6.75
salmon, cucumber, avocado
Captain Crunch Roll$6.75
spicy tuna, avocado, topped with crunch
More about Sushi kingdom
Main Street Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Main Street Bagels

72-26 Main Street, Flushing

Avg 4.6 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel CC$3.75
Potato & Cheese Bourekas$1.00
Baguettes
More about Main Street Bagels
The Upper Crust image

 

The Upper Crust

67-11 main street, flushing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Italian Nachos$16.00
Cali Poppers$14.00
Vidalia Onion Rings$10.00
More about The Upper Crust
