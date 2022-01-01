Go
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

Crispy Hot Chicken Done Right. Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN

2820 Historic Decatur Rd. • $$

Avg 4 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Chicken Fries$9.95
crispy chicken pieces, crinkle cut fries, cheddar cheese sauce, green onions
(1) Slider$5.95
Ranch$0.25
#2 - (2) Tenders + Fries$11.95
white bread, bread & butter pickles, crinkle cut fries, (choose your sauce when you pick up)
House Comeback Sauce$0.25
(1) Tender$3.95
Honey Mustard$0.25
Chicken & Waffles$12.95
two crispy chicken tenders, hot-off-the-press buttermilk waffle, butter, syrup on the side
#1 - (2) Sliders + Fries$13.95
crispy chicken tender, American cheese, slaw, bread & butter pickles, Nashville comeback sauce, crinkle cut fries
Side Fries$3.45
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2820 Historic Decatur Rd.

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
