Fly Chix - Stadium Village

309 SE Oak Street

Popular Items

Buffalo Mac Bowl$8.25
Mac & Cheese bowl with Crispy Chicken, topped with sweet or spicy BBQ sauce
French Fries$4.95
3 Piece Tender$7.95
Original Fly Chix Meal$9.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with Fly sauce and pickles
Tennesse Style Sandwich Meal$10.98
Hand breaded Chicken dusted with your choice of mild, medium, hot or Hella Hot spice. Topped with Fly sauce and pickles.
Texas Q Mac Bowl$8.25
Mac & Cheese bowl with Crispy Chicken or Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce
4 Piece Tender$8.95
5 Piece Tender$9.95
Buffalo Sandwich$7.98
Hand breaded Chicken topped with your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing and chopped celery
Mac & Cheese
Location

309 SE Oak Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
