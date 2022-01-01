Go
Mana Thai

Comfort Food, Thai Style

510 Third Ave



Popular Items

Crispy Spring Rolls$5.99
Mashed seasoned sweet potato spread on spring roll paper with carrots, cabbage, and tofu (2pcs)
Satay$9.99
Strips of chicken breast or tofu, grilled on bamboo skewers and served with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (3 skewers)
Panang Curry$14.99
Curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves, green beans, carrots, and choice of protein.
Tea Leaf Salad$14.99
A Burmese specialty with pickled tea leaf, fried garlic and beans, cabbage, and cherry tomatoes
Pad Thai$14.99
Thai rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, green onions, ground peanut, and your choice of protein. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Pad See Ew$14.99
Wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot, collard, in our famous stir-fry sauce. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Egg Fried Rice$5.99
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.99
Vegan cream cheese, carrots, ginger, and green onions stuffed in wonton skin and deep-fried (5pcs)
Drunken Noodles$14.99
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in our signature sauce, chili sauce, egg, bell peppers, cabbage, tomato, and basil. Vegan comes with Tofu and no egg
Tom Kha
Coconut milk soup with galanga root, kaffir lime, lemongrass, mushroom, cabbage, with your chocice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp
Location

510 Third Ave

Longmont CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dickens 300 Prime



The Dickens 300 Prime is housed downstairs from The Dickens Opera House and specializes in a casual Steak and Seafood restaurant.

La Vita Bella Cafe



La Vita Bella is a family-run restaurant. Our mission is to support and elevate our community by creating a warm welcoming space to gather and offering locally sourced and beautifully crafted fare. In the wake of COVID-19 La Vita Bella has kicked this mission into high gear. We have begun connecting with local farms to create amazing farm to table menus. With our Executive Chef at the helm, we move forward with an amazing menu and plans to bring you incredible fare, with a warm and welcoming environment. We are working to update our website to reflect what we offer, and how we are changing our service. Thank you for your patience, and your patronage! We recognize and so appreciate how our Longmont community values local businesses, and maintaining a strong local economy. We've got this together! And here's to your Good Life! <3

The Roost



We locally source & carefully craft food & drink in the heart of Longmont, Colorado. We believe that a vibrant future relies heavily on the sustainable practices of local business. At The Roost, we are committed to purchasing from local ranchers & producers that share our commitment to quality and the environment. The Roost has something for everyone on our menu, and we know you’ll love whatever you choose.

Martini's Bistro



A fine dining, farm-to-table restaurant in the heart of Longmont, CO

