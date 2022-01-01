Flybird - Tiburon

Go
Popular Items

The Hollywood$12.00
Flybird lettuce, cherry tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, corn, and red-wine vinaigrette. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
The Hot$14.00
Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw,
first class sauce, and bread and butter
pickles
Chicken Strips$5.00
Seoul Food$14.00
asian slaw, pickled daikon, shiso,
sesame mayo, and gochujang pepper sauce
The Classic$14.00
cabbage and carrot slaw, house ranch,
and bread and butter pickles
Greek Isles$12.00
Flybird lettuce, toybox tomatoes, red onion, crispy eggplant, olives, feta, and creamy greek dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
Porcini Fries$6.00
Porcini seasoned fries served with roasted garlic goat cheese sauce
Fries$4.00
Comes with First Class dipping sauce
Jalisco Chopped$12.00
Flybird lettuce, avocado, radish, black beans, corn, pepitas, cotija, lime green goddess dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
Flybird Caesar$12.00
Flybird lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic
croutons, avocado, caesar dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
Location

1 Blackfield Drive

Tiburon CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
