Go
Flybird image
Salad
Chicken
Sandwiches

Flybird

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

647 Reviews

$$

35 kearny st

san francisco, CA 94108

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

The Hot$16.00
Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw,
first class sauce, and bread and butter
pickles
The Classic$16.00
cabbage and carrot slaw, house ranch,
and bread and butter pickles
Fries$5.00
Comes with First Class dipping sauce
Jalisco Chopped$14.00
Flybird lettuce, avocado, radish, black beans, corn, pepitas, cotija, lime green goddess dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
Private Jet - Custom Salad$13.00
Create your own custom masterpiece!
Seoul Food$16.00
asian slaw, pickled daikon, shiso,
sesame mayo, and gochujang pepper sauce
Side Chicken$6.00
5 oz fried and sliced breast with house ranch
Flybird Caesar$14.00
Flybird lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic
croutons, avocado, caesar dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
Greek Isles$14.00
Flybird lettuce, toybox tomatoes, red onion, crispy eggplant, olives, feta, and creamy greek dressing. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
The Hollywood$14.00
Flybird lettuce, cherry tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, corn, and red-wine vinaigrette. Select your choice of sliced fried chicken, avocado, or porcini sweet potato.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Restaurant info

Website

Location

35 kearny st, san francisco CA 94108

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katsuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our delicious Katsu and Sando!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

SusieCakes

Proper Food

No reviews yet

Eat Well & Good

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Flybird

orange star4.4 • 647 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston