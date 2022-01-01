Go
FLYIN' BUFFALO

: 802 Sloop Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Popular Items

15 BONE-IN$19.89
10 BONE-IN$13.59
5 BONE-IN$7.29
5 PIECE WINGS$7.29
LARGE CHICKEN FRITTER WITH SIDE$7.99
CHICKEN FRITTERS DIPPED IN YOUR CHOICE OF WING SAUCE. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE CHOICE
25 BONE-IN$32.49
10 PEICE WINGS$13.59
4OZ DRESSINGS$0.99
ONE TOPPING PIZZA
Location

Kannapolis NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
