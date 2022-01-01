Go
Flying Embers Boston

California company launching a local Boston Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art. Come enjoy indoor and outdoor seating!
Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.

152 Hampden St

KOOZIE$2.00
MESH SNAPBACK$20.00
BLACK CHERRY$11.99
Fresh dark cherry flavors, finishes clean with a bright twist of lime spritz.
7.2% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
GINGER & OAK$10.99
Earthy and familiar with a crisp, cool taste that leaves the palate clean and refreshed.
4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
VARIETY 12 PACK$29.99
A variety pack starring 4/6 core flavors, all organic, zero grams sugar, & keto-friendly *like all of our booch products. Showcasing 4 flavor profiles that will satisfy and boost your current mood.
Grapefruit Thyme | Ancient Berry | Lemon Orchard | Ginger & Oak
4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
LEMON ORCHARD$10.99
Citrus-forward with subtle undertones of Lavender, Mint, and Ginger.
4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
FLYING EMBERS BEER CAN GLASS$8.00
PINEAPPLE CHILI DRAFT$10.00
Juicy pineapple with a hint of ginger and a subtle refreshing, chili finish.
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
24 PACK SINGLE FLAVOR$57.99
Get a case of your favorite flavor!
Ancient Berry | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL
Ginger & Oak | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL
Grapefruit Thyme | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL
Lemon Orchard | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL
Black Cherry 7.2 % ABV | 120 CAL
Pineapple Chili | 6.8% ABV | 115 CAL
All of our flavors are: USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan • and are Brewed with an Adaptogen Root Blend.
MIX & MATCH 24 PACK$59.99
Mix & match your case starring our core flavors, all organic, zero grams sugar, GF & keto-friendly. Offering all flavor profiles that will satisfy and boost your current mood.\t
Grapefruit Thyme | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Ginger & Oak | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Lemon Orchard | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Ancient Berry | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Pineapple Chili 6.8% ABV | 12 FL OZ
Black Cherry 7.2 % ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
152 Hampden St

Boston MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
