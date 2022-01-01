Flying Embers Boston
California company launching a local Boston Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art. Come enjoy indoor and outdoor seating!
Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.
152 Hampden St
Popular Items
Location
152 Hampden St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
