Flying Embers Boston

California company launching a local Boston Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art. Come enjoy indoor and outdoor seating!

Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.



152 Hampden St