Go
Toast

Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club

Local LA Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art.
At Flying Embers LA Tap Room we understand times are harder than usual. We want to welcome you and your closest. Come by and enjoy our outdoor seating with a large projector playing local games and classic films along with great music in the background. Let's stay safe and enjoy the ushering of society back into its norms.
Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.

1581 Industrial St • $

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

16 OZ - MANGO COCONUT 6PK$29.99
"VACATION IN A CAN"
We combined ripe mango with refreshing coconut to deliver a flavor experience that will instantly transport you to a tropical island paradise. And at 7% ABV, it’s sure to keep the party flowing while you soak up the sun. All that with the Flying Embers taste you know and love, complete with 0 sugar, 0 carbs, USDA organic ingredients, and live probiotics. Oh, and don’t forget gluten free, vegan, and keto-friendly. Getting thirsty yet? Us too.
PINEAPPLE CHILI 6 PK$17.99
Juicy pineapple with a hint of ginger and a subtle refreshing, chili finish.
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
LEMON 24 PK$59.99
Lemon | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL
Citrus-forward with subtle undertones of Lavender, Mint, and Ginger.
All of our flavors are: USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan • and are Brewed with an Adaptogen Root Blend.
16 OZ VARIETY 6 PACK$27.99
A variety case starring one of each 6 flavors.
Grapefruit Thyme | 4.5% ABV | 16 FL OZ
Ginger & Oak | 4.5% ABV | 16 FL OZ
Lemon Orchard | 4.5% ABV | 16 FL OZ
Ancient Berry | 4.5% ABV | 16 FL OZ
Pineapple Chili 6.8% ABV | 16 FL OZ
Black Cherry 7.2 % ABV | 16 FL OZ
All of our flavors are: USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan • and are Brewed with an Adaptogen Root Blend.
FRUIT & FLORA 12PK$24.99
A harmonious interplay of bold fruits and delicate florals, our “Fruit & Flora” Botanicals collection was brewed to satiate while infusing inspiration with every sip.
4x Clementine Hibiscus - 5.0% / 95 Cal
The tangy pop of a freshly peeled clementine, intermingled with vibrant notes of tart hibiscus.
4x Black Cherry Rose 5.0% / 95 Cal
The natural sweetness of cherries picked straight from the tree, married with the classically romantic essence of rose.
4x Passionfruit Elderflower 5.0% / 95 Cal
The exotic sweet-yet-tartness of passion fruit, fused with the dainty-yet-musky subtleties of elderflower.
USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan.
SWEET & HEAT 12PK$24.99
Perfectly paired with any occasion, our “Sweet & Heat” Tropical collection was refreshingly crafted to bring the heat and beat the heat, all in one can.
4x Watermelon Chili 5.0% / 95 Cal
The tangy pop of a freshly peeled clementine, intermingled with vibrant notes of tart hibiscus.
4x Guava Jalapeno 5.0% / 95 Cal
The natural sweetness of cherries picked straight from the tree, married with the classically romantic essence of rose.
4x Pineapple Cayenne 5.0% / 95 Cal
The smooth melody of mouthwateringly ripe pineapple, finished with a gentle kick of cayenne.
1/6 BBL$139.99
Please allow 2 business days to guarantee that we have the flavor of choice, and call ahead for special orders and requests.
Ancient Berry | Grapefruit Thyme
4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 5.2 GALLONS
Pineapple Chili
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 5.2 GALLONS
Black Cherry
7.2% ABV | 120 CAL | 5.2 GALLONS
BUBBLY 6 PK$29.99
6.9% Introducing Kombucha Bubbly, fermented with real botanicals and champagne-style yeast then aged to perfection in Chardonnay wine barrels. This elegant alchemy results in a silky, sophisticated and beautifully balanced libation.
VARIETY 24 PK$59.99
A variety case starring all 6 flavors.
Grapefruit | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Lemon | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Berry | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Ginger | 7% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Pineapple Chili 6.8% ABV | 12 FL OZ
Black Cherry 7.2 % ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
All of our flavors are: USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan • and are Brewed with an Adaptogen Root Blend.
VARIETY 12 PACK CORE 6$29.99
A variety case starring all 6 core flavors.
Grapefruit | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Lemon | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Berry | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Ginger | 7% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Pineapple Chili 6.8% ABV | 12 FL OZ
Black Cherry 7.2 % ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
All of our flavors are: USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan • and are Brewed with an Adaptogen Root Blend.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1581 Industrial St

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

No reviews yet

We proudly serve freshly made in-house udon noodles & tempura from scratch everyday and prepare a wide selection of authentic Japanese comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly space.

Comfort LA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy That Action.

The Breakfast Club

No reviews yet

The Breakfast Club is a family-friendly, trendy diner offering all day breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. Vegan friendly options & Late night hours. Located right in the heart of Hollywood at 1600 Vine.

The Plant Power Truck

No reviews yet

100% plant-based burgers, fries, and shakes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston