Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside Chattahoochee Food Works. Flying Fish will serve nigiri plates, sushi, and sushi rolls as well as charcoal-grilled robatayaki options on its menu. Open for lunch and dinner.

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬

Popular Items

Toro N (fatty tuna)$18.00
Hamachi N (yellow tail)$8.00
Bang Bang Shrimp$10.00
sweet chili mayo
Ginger Salad$6.00
mix green, tomatoes, cucumber and ginger dressing
Coke$3.50
Masago N$7.00
Tobiko N$8.00
Fried Oyster Tempura$10.00
Lightly breaded with panko served with wasabi mayo
Wakame Salad$6.00
Seasoned marinated seaweed
Coke Zero$3.50
‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
