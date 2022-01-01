Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside Chattahoochee Food Works. Flying Fish will serve nigiri plates, sushi, and sushi rolls as well as charcoal-grilled robatayaki options on its menu. Open for lunch and dinner.
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130
Location
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
