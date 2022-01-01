Go
Toast

Flying Goat Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

419 Center Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Granola$10.00
12oz bag // house-made // 100% Organic ingredients: rolled oats, sunflower seeds, canola oil, date syrup, sesame seeds, almonds, wheat flour, coconut, cranberries, raisins, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon.
Pain au Chocolate$4.75
Traditional French croissant with chocolate.
Apricot Scone$4.00
Goat Bar$3.25
fudgy brownie with walnuts and an oatmeal cookie crust
Kalita Stainless Wave Dripper 185$40.00
Citrus Cocoa Nib Shortbread Cookie (V)$2.75
Loads of citrus zest and cocoa nibs in a tender shortbread // Vegan
Lemon Blueberry Scone$4.00
Dog Biscuit 2-Pack$6.50
A house-made treat for your favorite four-legged friend!
Banana Walnut Chai Bread G.F. / V.$4.50
Gluten Free / Vegan
Kalita Wave Filters - Size 185 (100 ct)$13.50
Kalita Wave Filters - 185 size - 100 count
See full menu

Location

419 Center Street

Healdsburg CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burdock

No reviews yet

high end small bites and cocktail bar

Asahi Sushi and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Healdsburg Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

HBG is a casual American restaurant with a large outdoor patio and deck in the center of Healdsburg. Great burgers, full bar, local draft microbrews

Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located just off the square in downtown Healdsburg, Chalkboard is casual and contemporary, and a celebration of the best ingredients Sonoma has to offer. Executive Chef Forest Lee Kellogg’s menu of small plates is inspired by produce from a dedicated 4.5 acre garden, paired with local wine flights and inventive cocktails. In addition the restaurant sources from local farmers and ranchers including Marin Sun Farms, Front Porch Farms, and Preston Farms.
Chalkboard’s daily-changing menu is defined by ingredients sourced from local purveyors and farms, highlighting crudos, just-picked salads, handmade pastas, roasted and grilled meats, seafood, and a selection of playful dessert offerings.
"Small plates creatively conceived and presented are the draw at this restaurant"
~ Michael Bauer, SF Chronicle's Top 10 Restaurants in Healdsburg
"The Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Recipient" ~2013 - 2019

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston