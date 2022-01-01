Flying Heart Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
700 Barksdale Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
700 Barksdale Blvd
Bossier City LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Posados Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Red River River Brewpub
Shreveport's First Brewpub!
Chimi V's
Come in and enjoy!
Bistro To Go Downtown
Express Market!!