Flying Heart Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

700 Barksdale Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$10.00
Wings LARGE (9) All Flats$13.00
Firehouse Cheese Bread$9.50
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Hawaiian Pizza$13.00
BBQ Pizza$13.00
Wings LARGE (9)$12.00
Mediterranean Pizza$12.00
Margherita Pizza$10.50
Meat Jeffro Pizza$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 Barksdale Blvd

Bossier City LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
