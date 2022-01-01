FLYING LEGS
Come in and enjoy!
7620 Rivers Ave,#350
Popular Items
Location
7620 Rivers Ave,#350
North Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sbarro
Come in and enjoy!
Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
Come in and enjoy!
Poke Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Penalty Box at Carolina Ice Palace
Come in and enjoy great food and cool drinks. Come watch a sporting event on any of our 10 screens or take in a local hockey game and grab drinks between periods. Definitely the coolest sports bar in town.