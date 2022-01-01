Go
Toast

Flying Legs - Fayettsville

Come in and enjoy!

2800 Gillespie St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

C1. 5 Wings & 2Pcs Fish$13.99
Come With Drink
4- Low Country Boil$29.99
1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Boiling Egg
2 Corn & 2 Potato
16 PCS Wings
Crispy Crab Wonton (8)$6.99
Make Your Own Combo
1 Seafood Come With 1 Corn 1 Potato
C3. 5 Wings & 6 Shrimp$13.99
Come With Drink
C8. 6 Shrimp & 2 PCS Fish$13.99
Come With Drink
6 PCS Wings
1/2 LB Chicken Gizzard$5.99
10 PCS Wings
See full menu

Location

2800 Gillespie St

Fayetteville NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Archway Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Circa 1800

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions

No reviews yet

We save you a seat at the table! Enjoy elevated dining with FRIENDS! Dine-in and take-out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston