Flying Legs - Fayettsville
Come in and enjoy!
2800 Gillespie St
Popular Items
Location
2800 Gillespie St
Fayetteville NC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville
Come in and enjoy!
Archway Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Circa 1800
Come in and enjoy!
The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions
We save you a seat at the table! Enjoy elevated dining with FRIENDS! Dine-in and take-out!