Flying Pie

398 South Eagle Road

Parmesan Cheese
14" 1. Contest Combo$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
*Cheesysticks--$8.99
*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Plates & Napkins
*14" Create Your Own--$16.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
*Ranch--$0.50
*12" Create Your Own--$13.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
*Red Sauce--$0.50
12" 5. Samoan$22.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
Eagle ID

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

Rembrandts

Porterhouse

Family owned meat market, seafood, and deli counter all working together to give you the best quality dinner available! Come in to enjoy our hand made sandwiches and call us for any questions about your next catering event!

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses.
Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action.
Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.

