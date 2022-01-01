Go
Toast

Flying Pie Pizzaria

Come in and enjoy!

1326 Broadway Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" 5. Samoan$26.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
*12" Create Your Own--$13.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
12" 1. Contest Combo$22.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
*Cheesysticks--$8.99
12" 5. Samoan$22.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
*14" Create Your Own--$16.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
14" 1. Contest Combo$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
*Ranch--$0.50
*Single House Salad--$6.99
*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
See full menu

Location

1326 Broadway Ave

Boise ID

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

2100 South Broadway, Boise, ID, 83706

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture.
From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.

Boise Brewing

No reviews yet

Community Owned Brewpub

The Wylder

No reviews yet

Order curbside pickup and takeout here!
If online ordering is unavailable it is because our ovens have reached capacity at that time. Please check back soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston