Flying Sumo

Now doing curbside pick up and delivery everyday from 5pm to 9pm.

SUSHI

838 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Dragon$20.00
Inside out California roll topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tobiko, sesame seeds and green onions.
California$15.00
Crab, avocado and cucumber
Edamame$8.00
Tuna Roll$13.00
Spicyame$10.00
Sautéed edemame, togorashi. garlic, and sesame oil.
Rainbow$21.00
Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs and vegetables. Add chicken for $4.00 or Shrimp for $6.00
Crunchy Groove
Choose spicy tuna ($16), yellowtail ($15) or salmon ($15) with avocado and jalapeño topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies.
Spicy Scallop Handroll$14.00
Tempura Shrimp Roll$15.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

838 Main St

Park City UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Banchan: American Izakaya

At Banchan we seek to embrace the integration of Asian flavors and traditions with American cooking. Our casual bar and grill setting incorporates many Japanese-American classics, but also expect to find notes of our passion for Chinese, midwestern barbecue, Thai, and of course Korean cooking—with an emphasis on small plate, or Banchan style portions.

High West Distillery & Saloon

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

Yuki Yama Sushi

The Bridge Café and Grill

Breakfast All Day and Lunch.

