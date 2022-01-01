Go
Flynn's Irish Pub

Family Restaurant. Inside dining & curbside pick-up.

219 NORTH MAIN STREET

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken$17.00
a fried buttermilk marinated Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped w/ pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun
Small Chicken Fingers$12.00
Hand cut and marinated daily in our house recipe.
Large Chicken Fingers$20.00
Hand cut and marinated daily in our house recipe.
The Donegal$17.00
A perfect combination of creamy peanut butter, a dollop of strawberry jam, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese
Americana$14.00
The classic cheese burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
The Bergin$13.00
Our signature burger served naked on a pretzel bun.
Basket of Tater Tots$7.00
The Kilkenny$16.00
Honey barbeque sauce, bacon, and cheddar
Chicken Sliders$17.00
Buttermilk fried Chicken breasts served over pickle chips and topped with our spicy chipotle aioli sauce.
Big Arse Pretzel$9.00
Served with a choice of beer mustard or honey mustard.
219 NORTH MAIN STREET

MANSFIELD MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
