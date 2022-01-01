Go
Toast

Flyrite Chicken

FAST FOOD YOU CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

6539 Burnet Rd • $

Avg 4.1 (2321 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

6539 Burnet Rd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Aristocrat Lounge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

JewBoy Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Hot and Cold Sandwiches and snacks inspired by both the Texas/Mexico border and east coast sub shop cultures

Barley Swine

No reviews yet

Neighborhood farm to table restaurant located in Austin Texas

Lala's Little Nugget

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston