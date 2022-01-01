Go
Consumer pic
Bakeries

Flysh Kosher

Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

32 cross st

lakewood, NJ 08701

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken$12.00
7-9 Battered Baby Chicken Served With Garlic Mayo.
Crispy Fries$6.00
Buffalo Poppers$11.00
8 - 10 Pc. Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served With Ranch Dressing on the side
Lakewooder$21.00
Crunchy Schnitzel Topper Hot Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions Topped With Russian Dressing. Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette
Crispy Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Texas Poppers$12.00
8 - 10Pc. Battered Dark Chicken Nuggets, Dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served With Ranch Dressing on the side
Onion Rings$8.00
Homestyle Onion Rings, Served With Sweet Chili
Nuggets & Fries$10.00
Crunchy Schnitzel$18.00
Crunchy Schnitzel, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Pickled Onions Topped With Russian Dressing. Served In A Toasted Fresh Baguette
Crispy Chicken Nuggets$10.00
8 - 10 Pc. Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Served with Russian Dressing on the side
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

32 cross st, lakewood NJ 08701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bun Burger Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast casual family restaurant serving up, in house fresh ground daily beef burgers, epic sandwiches, salads and more!

Glatt Gourmet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKEY HILL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Village Pizza South

No reviews yet

Lakewoods upscale pizzeria and cafe

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Flysh Kosher

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston