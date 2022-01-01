Go
Toast

FlyteCo Brewing

Unique aviation themed brewery serving a wide variety of beer styles in a one of a kind taproom. Stop by today and let your adventure take Flyte!

4499 W 38th Ave

Avg 4.8 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

Lee Ann's Turkey Special$8.50
Turkey, Provolone, Colby Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Mayo, Mustard
Lisa's Turkey Secret$8.50
Turkey, Plain Spread, Avocado, Sprouts, Mustard
Chia Bagel$7.00
Veggie Spread, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Sprouts, Honey Mustard
Simple Bagel$3.50
Warm, Buttery, Deliciousness! Pick a Bagel
Grace Always Wins$6.00
Plain Spread, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, Banana Peppers. Suggested add: Bacon
Eric's Best$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
The Breakfast$6.50
Egg, Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty, American Cheese
Winter Pork BLT$9.50
Green Onion Spread, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo
Denver Bagel$7.00
Egg, Sausage Patty, Caramelized Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar
The Ney Ney$8.00
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Online Ordering

Location

4499 W 38th Ave

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

No reviews yet

Hops & Pie serves delicious crafts beers, fresh artisan pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Berkeley Donuts serves more than a dozen flavors of four types of donuts Wednesday - Sunday mornings from 7:30am until sold out.

The Way Back

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Post Oak BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best Texas barbecue in Colorado!

Post Oak BBQ

No reviews yet

Post Oak BBQ FOOD TRUCK

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston