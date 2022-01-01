Go
FM Kitchen & Bar is a neighborhood bar and restaurant located in the heart of the Montrose neighborhood. FM’s 2nd location features many of the same signature cocktails, extensive craft beer selection and mouth-watering menu items from the original Shepherd location; however it features a more expansive bar program, the addition of some lighter fare as well as a new late-night menu. The space offers an elevated bar-forward environment in an approachable atmosphere.

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C

Popular Items

$1 Wing Night$1.00
Onion Rings$4.00
Beer battered onion rings, lightly salted
Tots$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
FM Club$10.00
Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, Bread Man Texas toast
Chicken Flautas$11.00
Choice of: chicken or potato & jalapeño flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
FM Burger (8 oz)$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
Super Food Grain Bowl$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
Spicy Fried Chicken$9.00
Jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Hand cut fries, lightly salted
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Cabbage slaw, house pickles, agave butter, potato bun
Location

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
