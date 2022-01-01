FM Kitchen & Bar

Go
FM is a neighborhood bar and restaurant serving cocktails, craft beers, burgers and locally sourced comfort food all day and into the night with brunch on weekends. At FM, we welcome you to eat, drink, enjoy our vibe and each other.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1112 Shepherd Drive • $$

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.20
Sweet potato fries, lightly salted
Hand Cut Fries$4.20
Hand cut fries, lightly salted
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans
Spicy Fried Chicken$8.40
Pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
8 Wings$12.00
Choice of: buffalo, BBQ, honey sambal, hoisin or pique (our house hot sauce)
Green Chile Cheeseburger$12.60
8oz patty, poblano pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli, Bread Man brioche bun
Onion Rings$4.20
Beer battered onion rings, lightly salted
Patty Melt$13.65
8oz patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, shhh sauce, Bread Man Texas toast
FM Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
Tots$4.20
Tater tots, lightly salted
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1112 Shepherd Drive

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston

At Cowboys and Indians, family serves family. We offer the best of local Texan favorites and authentic Indian dishes in a modern casual dining experince. Our menu blends the flavors of Texas and spices of India with local and organic ingredients and all-natural meats to offer diverse and healthy dining options. We invite you to explore our traditional and unique dishes complimented by Texas craft beers, wines and inspired hand craft cocktails.

Zoa Moroccan

Come in and enjoy!

Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

Cabo is a restaurant that commits and dedicates to preserve Mexican food recipes as they are made in Mexico so we deliver an authentic flavor to our customers in the U.S.A.
Like in our country, we prepare everything fresh from scratch. In Mexico there is a large availability and easy access to fresh ingredients straight from local farmers, fishermen and even cattle growers. That’s how we learned nothing beats FRESH! And that is something we try to keep here. We search all around to get the freshest ingredients possible so we can deliver exceptional flavor to our customers. That definitely you can taste!

Soma Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

