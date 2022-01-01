Deep City + Foam Brewers
Deep City is a restaurant and bar located in the belly of Burlington, on the shores of Lake Champlain. Alongside elevated pub food, we offer a variety of ever changing specials inspired by Executive Chef Christina Scifo's diverse experiences in her culinary career. We work closely with local purveyors and farms to showcase the best and freshest ingredients that Vermont and New England offer. Many of our dishes are driven by our Vermont made wood fired grill, the centerpiece of our kitchen.
112 Lake Street
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
