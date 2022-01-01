Go
Deep City + Foam Brewers

Deep City is a restaurant and bar located in the belly of Burlington, on the shores of Lake Champlain. Alongside elevated pub food, we offer a variety of ever changing specials inspired by Executive Chef Christina Scifo's diverse experiences in her culinary career. We work closely with local purveyors and farms to showcase the best and freshest ingredients that Vermont and New England offer. Many of our dishes are driven by our Vermont made wood fired grill, the centerpiece of our kitchen.

112 Lake Street

Popular Items

Farmers Salad
Kale simple salad with red wine vinaigrette.
Vegan Poutine
Pickled mushroom medley, house fries, herbs, cashew cheese.
Ranch & Romaine
Romaine, radicchio, pickled shallots, carrot pepita crunch, cheddar, ranch.
Fries
With ketchup and lemon aioli.
Kids Menu$7.00
Served with small fries.
Aged Gouda Mac & Cheese$16.00
orecchiette, aged gouda, garlic herb crumble
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
Marinated & fried chicken thigh, house pickles, seasonal pickled slaw, house hot sauce mayo, August First seeded brioche bun,
Root Beer$3.50
Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise.
Ingredients: Carbonated pure water, Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar, spices. Caffeine Free.
Classic Burger$13.00
Boyden Farm beef, Cabot American cheese, house pickles, shredded lettuce, house-sauce, shallots, seeded brioche bun.
Poutine
Braised short rib gravy, house fries, whipped pimento cheese, pickled peppers.
Location

112 Lake Street

Burlington VT

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
