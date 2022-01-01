FOB Kitchen

Go
Our mission is to serve solid Filipino food, and vibrant drinks inspired by the islands while creating a space that cultivates community, good vibes, and brings awareness to the amazing flavors of Filipino food.
5179 Telegraph Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)

Popular Items

Ensalada Talong$12.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
Shanghai Lumpia$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
Pork Adobo$17.00
palm vinegar, soy, garlic, annatto, coconut milk, thai chili and a side of rice
Pancit Sotanghon$14.00
glass noodles, carrots, red cabbage, green beans, garlic, scallion, soy
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
togarashi, house pickles, hot sauce
Veggie Lumpia$13.00
sweet potato, carrot, garlic, potato, green bean, onion, garlic vinegar
Daing na Bangus$25.00
boneless milkfish marinated in palm vinegar, garlic & spices, cherry tomato, scallions, cilantro, sawsawan and a side of rice. **Gluten Free**
Garlic Rice$4.00
Asparagus$8.00
roasted & fried brussel sprouts, black vinegar, garlic
Lechon Kawali$12.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Location

5179 Telegraph Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
