Fody's Tavern

Fody's Tavern

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

187 Rockingham Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashua Chx Sandwich$15.00
Spicy fried chicken breast, maple chipotle glaze, bacon, citrus aioli on grilled sourdough
Baked Mac and Cheese$15.00
Smoked bacon, fondue cheese and toasted bread crumbs
Fodys Smash Patty$12.00
Double cheeseburger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, shallot, dill pickle, Thousand Island
Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded chicken tossed in BBQ, Buffalo or sweet chili, served with carrots and celery
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
Pub Pretzel$8.00
Served with side of fondue cheese
Authentic Pepperoni$15.00
House blend cheese with hand-cut pepperoni
Fried Pickles$8.00
Dil chips with jalapeño ranch
Tavern Burger$12.00
Our award winning burger with aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion
Fish and Chips$17.00
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand cut fries and lemon
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Credit Cards
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

187 Rockingham Rd

Derry NH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

