Foggy Bottom BBQ - Loganville

Faith, Family, Fresh Barbecue

85 Ray Road

Popular Items

LB Bulk Meat
BBQ Tacos OO$11.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with slow smoked meat, topped with house slaw, cilantro, and drizzled with original BBQ sauce. Served with one side item.
Smoked Wings
Not your average chicken wing. Slow smoked over hickory and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Also available in dry lemon pepper, sweet Thai chili or buffalo sauce.
BBQ Plate OO
Choose from meats slow smoked over hickory wood and served with Texas toast and a choice of two sides.
Cajun Fried Ribs$12.00
Four individual bones lightly battered in our Cajun seasoning, and deep fried. Served with spicy ranch. A Foggy Bottom Original!
Pit Master Plate OO$22.00
The "big boy" option. Feast on your choice of 3 different smoked meats, including: pulled pork, smoked chicken, beef brisket, smoked turkey, smoked sausage, smoked wings (3) or ribs (3 bones) . Served with Texas toast and your choice of two sides.
Slider Trio OO$11.00
Three sliders piled high with your choice of our hickory smoked meats. Comes with one side.
Side Quart OO
BBQ Sandwich OO$10.00
Mouth-watering BBQ served on a bun or Texas toast piled high and dusted with our house BBQ rub.
~Banana Pudding$5.00
Our traditional banana pudding, made from scratch, is the perfect ending to a great meal.
Location

Loganville GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
