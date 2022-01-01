Foggy Goggle Osteria
An Italian Tavern offering a variety of ethnic foods with an emphasis on Italian cuisine. We are family owned and run and take great pride in serving made to order dishes from Italian to bbq, beef tenderloin to pad thai, fish and chips to shrimp cerviche! Omnivores to Vegans!
66 Belden Hill Rd
Location
East Burke VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
