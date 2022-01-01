Go
Fogon Cocina Mexicana

Come in and enjoy!

600 E Pine Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA$20.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
TORTAS$16.00
Mexican style sandwich made with your choice of meat lightly buttered toasted bread layered with refried beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños and mayonnaise.
served with your choice of Caesar salad or soup.
GUACAMOLE$8.00
16 0z house made fresh Guacamole, with chips and 3.25 oz salsa roja.
ENCHILADAS VERDES$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with salsa verde, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, queso cotija and crema mexicana.
served with spanich rice and refried beans.
NACHOS$14.00
Totopos layered with refried beans, baked cheese and your choice of meat, topped with onions , tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
FAJITAS$19.00
Choice of steak, chichen, prawns, seafood or vegetarian sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in our fajita salsa made with beer, wine, tequila and spices.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.
STREET TACOS$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
Side Bean Tostada$1.50
TORTILLA SOUP$14.00
Shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, Monterrey cheese and crema.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 E Pine Street

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
