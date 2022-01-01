Foley restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
2601 S McKenzie St., Foley
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
|Egg Rolls
|$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
SANDWICHES
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop
218 S McKenzie St, Foley
|Popular items
|Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce. Hot or iced.
|Shakespeare
Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
|Asiago Bagel Sand
|$5.25
Our New York style Asiago cheese bagel, smoked cheddar cheese, 2 strips of bacon and smoked cheddar cheese.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
P.S. Taco Company - Foley
2601 S McKenzie St, Foley
|Popular items
|Crunchy Wrap
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a hard shell.
|Ground Beef Taco
|$5.00
Marinated ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.
|Macho Burrito
|$13.00
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
104A South OWA Blvd., Foley
|Popular items
|The Juicy Lucy
|$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
|Serious Nachos
|$10.95
Tortilla chips piled high, topped with black beans, shredded cheeese, pico de gallo, sour cream, Lucy's Rock-A-Mole and queso blanco!
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley
|Popular items
|Heart Roll
|$13.95
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
|Miso Soup
|$2.95