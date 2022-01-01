Foley restaurants you'll love

Go
Foley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Foley

Foley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Foley restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

2601 S McKenzie St., Foley

Avg 4.5 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop image

SANDWICHES

Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop

218 S McKenzie St, Foley

Avg 4.5 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce. Hot or iced.
Shakespeare
Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Asiago Bagel Sand$5.25
Our New York style Asiago cheese bagel, smoked cheddar cheese, 2 strips of bacon and smoked cheddar cheese.
More about Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop
P.S. Taco Company - Foley image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

P.S. Taco Company - Foley

2601 S McKenzie St, Foley

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Wrap$10.00
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a hard shell.
Ground Beef Taco$5.00
Marinated ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.
Macho Burrito$13.00
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)
More about P.S. Taco Company - Foley
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

 

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

104A South OWA Blvd., Foley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
Serious Nachos$10.95
Tortilla chips piled high, topped with black beans, shredded cheeese, pico de gallo, sour cream, Lucy's Rock-A-Mole and queso blanco!
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE image

 

Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Heart Roll$13.95
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Miso Soup$2.95
More about Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
Portabellas image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Portabellas

321 S McKenzie St, Foley

Avg 4.7 (659 reviews)
Takeout
More about Portabellas

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Foley

California Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Nachos

Miso Soup

Volcano Rolls

Fried Rice

Map

More near Foley to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston