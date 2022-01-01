Foley dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Foley

Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop image

SANDWICHES

Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop

218 S McKenzie St, Foley

Avg 4.5 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce. Hot or iced.
Shakespeare
Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Asiago Bagel Sand$5.25
Our New York style Asiago cheese bagel, smoked cheddar cheese, 2 strips of bacon and smoked cheddar cheese.
More about Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop
P.S. Taco Company - Foley image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

P.S. Taco Company - Foley

2601 S McKenzie St, Foley

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Wrap$10.00
Flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, queso, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a hard shell.
Ground Beef Taco$5.00
Marinated ground beef, sour cream, shredded lettuce, jack cheese and house salsa.
Macho Burrito$13.00
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)
More about P.S. Taco Company - Foley
Portabellas image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Portabellas

321 S McKenzie St, Foley

Avg 4.7 (659 reviews)
Takeout
More about Portabellas

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Foley

California Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Miso Soup

Volcano Rolls

Fried Rice

Egg Rolls

