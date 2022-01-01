Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California rolls in
Foley
/
Foley
/
California Rolls
Foley restaurants that serve california rolls
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
2601 S McKenzie St., Foley
Avg 4.5
(1388 reviews)
California Roll
$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley
No reviews yet
California Roll
$7.95
More about Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
