Chicken sandwiches in Foley
Foley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Foley, AL
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Foley, AL
2601 South McKenzie Street, Foley
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fresh, jumbo Mojo-marinated fried Buffalo chicken breast, brioche bun, curly-q fries, scratch-made buttermilk ranch.
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Foley
Moe's Original BBQ - Foley
20733 MIFLIN ROAD, FOLEY
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles