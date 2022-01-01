Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Foley

Go
Foley restaurants
Toast

Foley restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

2601 S McKenzie St., Foley

Avg 4.5 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE image

 

Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$6.95
More about Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Foley

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Quesadillas

Shrimp Rolls

California Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Wontons

Volcano Rolls

Miso Soup

Map

More near Foley to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston