Miso soup in
Foley
/
Foley
/
Miso Soup
Foley restaurants that serve miso soup
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
2601 S McKenzie St., Foley
Avg 4.5
(1388 reviews)
Miso Soup
$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.95
More about Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
