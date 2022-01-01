Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Foley

Go
Foley restaurants
Toast

Foley restaurants that serve miso soup

Miso Soup image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

2601 S McKenzie St., Foley

Avg 4.5 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE image

 

Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
More about Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Foley

Egg Rolls

Wontons

Nachos

Volcano Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Quesadillas

California Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Foley to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston