Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Foley

Go
Foley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Foley
  • /
  • Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Foley restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

2601 S McKenzie St., Foley

Avg 4.5 (1388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE image

 

Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
More about Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Foley

California Rolls

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Volcano Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Miso Soup

Wontons

Map

More near Foley to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston