Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Foley
/
Foley
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Foley restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
2601 S McKenzie St., Foley
Avg 4.5
(1388 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
2601 S McKenzie St,Ste 110, Foley
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$8.95
More about Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE
Browse other tasty dishes in Foley
California Rolls
Quesadillas
Fried Rice
Shrimp Rolls
Volcano Rolls
Shrimp Tempura
Miso Soup
Wontons
More near Foley to explore
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Pensacola
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Orange Beach
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Fairhope
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Saraland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Pensacola
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Crestview
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston