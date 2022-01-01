Go
Folino Estate Winery

Join us for a rustic Italian winery experience including light bites, small plates, pizza, dolce & of course wine!

340 Old Rt 22

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Farmer$11.00
zucchini, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, red peppers and taleggio cheese
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Strips$12.00
Hand-breaded chicken strips with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, served with our homemade tomato sauce
Rosemary Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.00
Fresh hand-cut fries tossed in grated parmesan cheese and fresh rosemary, drizzled with truffle infused oil. Served with wine dijonnaise and roasted garlic aioli
Location

Kutztown PA

Kutztown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
