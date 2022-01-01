Go
FOLINO'S - Burlington

Wood fired pizza and wings.

71 South Union Street

Popular Items

Large, 11. The BK Special$21.50
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
House Salad, Single$8.00
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
Small, Make Your Own$12.00
Make your own masterpiece!
All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
Large, 1. Cheese$16.00
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.
Large, 3. Pepperoni$18.50
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 6$10.00
Fiddlehead brined, wood-fire smoked, bone-in wings.
Side Ranch$0.75
Large, 10. Buff Chick$19.50
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
Large, 5. Margherita$19.50
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
Small, 1. Cheese$12.00
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese
Location

71 South Union Street

Burlington VT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Ri Ra

Rí Rá is located in an historic bank building, designed by Boston based Harper & West, that was completed in 1931. The pub opened for the first time in March 1999, and was extended in 2002. As you enter Rí Rá, you can imagine yourself walking through a door that leads you across the pond to experience the best pubs of Ireland. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Vermont. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub in the heart of Burlington.

The Café HOT.

hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 9am-2pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~

Vermont Pub & Brewery

VPB is Vermont's original craft brewpub and a premier local experience founded by the late, renowned craft-brewing pioneer and author Greg Noonan in 1988. We are the longest running craft brewery in Vermont, serving a full menu and brewing over 80 styles of beer each year thanks to our small 14 barrel brewhouse.

Pascolo Ristorante

HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.

