FOLINO'S - Burlington
Wood fired pizza and wings.
71 South Union Street
Popular Items
Location
71 South Union Street
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ri Ra
Rí Rá is located in an historic bank building, designed by Boston based Harper & West, that was completed in 1931. The pub opened for the first time in March 1999, and was extended in 2002. As you enter Rí Rá, you can imagine yourself walking through a door that leads you across the pond to experience the best pubs of Ireland. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Vermont. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub in the heart of Burlington.
The Café HOT.
hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 9am-2pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~
Vermont Pub & Brewery
VPB is Vermont's original craft brewpub and a premier local experience founded by the late, renowned craft-brewing pioneer and author Greg Noonan in 1988. We are the longest running craft brewery in Vermont, serving a full menu and brewing over 80 styles of beer each year thanks to our small 14 barrel brewhouse.
Pascolo Ristorante
HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.