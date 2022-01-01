Go
Folino's - Shelburne

Wood-fired pizza, byob, next to Fiddlehead Brewery!

6305 Shelburne Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large, Make Your Own$16.00
Make your own masterpiece!
All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
Small, 3. Pepperoni$13.50
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Large, 10. Buff Chick$19.50
olive oil base, three cheese blend, buffalo chicken, parsley, ranch.
Small, 1. Cheese$12.00
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese
Side Ranch$0.75
Large, 5. Margherita$19.50
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
House Salad, Single$8.00
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
House Salad, Family$26.00
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
Large, 3. Pepperoni$18.50
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Large, 1. Cheese$16.00
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.
Location

6305 Shelburne Rd

Shelburne VT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
