Folk Art

Folk'n good food

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw. Comes with a side.
MAPLE WAFFLE$6.99
STRAWBERRY FIELDS$12.99
Baby arugula, blackened chicken, fresh strawberries, candied walnuts and pecans, bleu cheese, apple bacon, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
EGGS BENEDICT$11.99
English muffin topped with your choice of protein, grilled tomato, sauteed spinach, poached egg, and house hollandaise.
COMPLETE BREAKFAST$11.99
Two eggs any style with your choice of a protein, either hash browns or grits, and wheat or white toast.
3 EGG OMELET$7.00
Light and fluffy 3 egg omelet with your choice of toppings. Comes with grits and your choice of toast.
FOWL PLAY$13.99
Fried chicken and house made waffle topped with whiskey-peach compote.
MAPLE FRENCH TOAST$10.00
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave

Decatur GA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
