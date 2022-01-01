Go
New American restaurant focused on seasonal vegetable plates and wood-fired pizza.

PIZZA

823 Meridian St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (333 reviews)

Popular Items

Folk Shirt$25.00
Navy blue, pocket tee with white lettering
Folk Hat$25.00
Lavender with white embroidery
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

823 Meridian St

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

