Folktale Winery & Vineyards

On behalf of our staff and community, we appreciate your ongoing support and continued patronage. With the safety of our employees and guests at the forefront, we kindly ask that if you are feeling ill you consider alternatives. We are offering new “curbside” pickup options for take-out orders for food and wine, which you can order online or by calling the Winery at (831)-293-7502.

8940 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923

Popular Items

N.V Sparkling Rosé BTL$42.00
Fried Chicken Dinner$28.00
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
with chili dust , fried sage, honey
INCLUDES SIDES OF:
*Triple Cream Mash Potatoes with Black Peppercorn Gravy
*French Green Beans: Sautéed in Butter, Crispy Onion Bits
*R+R Butter Biscuit with Honey Butter
*B&B Pickels
*Lemon Meringue Tart
Niman Ranch Meatballs (GF)$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Garlic, Parmesan
Cadillac Margherita Pizza (V)$20.00
Mozzarella Di Bufala, Basil, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Calabrian Chili Oil
Quattro Formaggio Verde Pizza V$20.00
Vegetarian-Mozzarella, Parmesan, Aged Gouda, Burrata, Sunflower Seed & Basil Pesto
Kids Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato Sauce & Cheese
N.V. Sparkling Brut BTL$40.00
Location

Carmel CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wine Club / E Commerce

Folktale - Events Location

Valley Hills Deli

A California roadside destination with coffee, delicious grab-n-go, quick service hot items to dining on our patio with your favorite beer or our curated wine selection, all in our country setting.

The Crossroads BBQ

AWARD WINNING🏆REAL SMOKED BBQ • CA CRAFT BEER • LIVE BLUES • CATERING • OPEN EVERYDAY 7am-9pm or til SOLD OUT

