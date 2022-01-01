Folsom restaurants you'll love

Folsom restaurants
Toast
  • Folsom

Seafood
Sandwiches
Salad
Must-try Folsom restaurants

Blue Nami image

 

Blue Nami

330 Palladio Pkwy #2045 Ste 2045, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Belly$9.75
[sesame chicken, cream cheese]
Gyoza (6pcs)
Potstckers
Godzilla$9.75
DF Roll [salmon, crab mix, asparagus] cheese sauce, masago [torched]
Banner pic

 

Chef's Dinner

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Mango Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
West Coast Sourdough image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#13 Italian
Dry Genoa Salami & thinly sliced Pepperoni, typically drizzled with Olive Oil & Balsamic with Mozzarella Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your other fillings!*
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
HH BAJA FISH TACOS$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Back Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Back Bistro

230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Goat Cheese Fritters$9.50
Herb Laura Chenel Chevre, panko crusted, Peruvian green sauce
Chicken Tenders$8.99
House breaded chicken breasts with fries, fruit or salad
Cheese Burger$17.50
House ground short rib and bistro filet, Tillamook cheddar cheese, aioli, soft grilled ciabatta bun
sanskrit - new age indian image

 

sanskrit - new age indian

2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Chicken$14.00
Chicken, Khoa, Nuts, Creamy Gravy
Butter Naan$3.00
White Clay Oven Bread w/Butter
Basmati Rice$3.00
Boiled Basmati White Rice
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Aloha Sushi image

SUSHI

Aloha Sushi

2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queen Bee$11.99
Inside: (Scallop, Cream Cheese, Crab Mix)
Top: (Salmon, Avocado, Lemon, Green Onion, Masago)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Unagi)
Dragon$11.75
Inside: (DF Shrimp, Crab Mix)
Top: (Unagi, Avocado, Masago)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Unagi)
Aloha$11.75
Inside: (Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber)
Top: (Seared Tuna, Jalapeno)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Unagi, Sriracha)
13 Beach Hut Deli image

 

13 Beach Hut Deli

241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Crab Bisque Soup$8.00
Served Spicy
Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut$38.00
coconut-cilantro rice, mango chutney, roasted brussel sprouts with cranberry, macadamia nuts, caper agrodolce
Scott's Caesar$11.00
romaine hearts, housemade dressing, asiago cheese, garlic croutons.
Main pic

 

Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom

13407 Folsom Blvd, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexquite Mexican Cuisine image

 

Mexquite Mexican Cuisine

25095 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp$5.99
Musubi$4.99
Pick 2 Plate$11.99
Fukumi Chaya - Folsom image

 

Fukumi Chaya - Folsom

280 Palladio Pkwy #937, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Fourk Kitchen - Folsom

1177 Riley Street Folsom CA 95630, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Wing Mahal Ninth Location

1115 East Bidwell Street, #124, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
