Folsom restaurants you'll love

Blue Nami
330 Palladio Pkwy #2045 Ste 2045, Folsom
|Popular items
|Yellow Belly
|$9.75
[sesame chicken, cream cheese]
|Gyoza (6pcs)
Potstckers
|Godzilla
|$9.75
DF Roll [salmon, crab mix, asparagus] cheese sauce, masago [torched]
More about Chef's Dinner
Chef's Dinner
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|Mango Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
|Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|#16 Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#13 Italian
Dry Genoa Salami & thinly sliced Pepperoni, typically drizzled with Olive Oil & Balsamic with Mozzarella Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your other fillings!*
More about Zócalo
Zócalo
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|HH BAJA FISH TACOS
|$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
More about Back Bistro
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Back Bistro
230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese Fritters
|$9.50
Herb Laura Chenel Chevre, panko crusted, Peruvian green sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
House breaded chicken breasts with fries, fruit or salad
|Cheese Burger
|$17.50
House ground short rib and bistro filet, Tillamook cheddar cheese, aioli, soft grilled ciabatta bun
More about sanskrit - new age indian
sanskrit - new age indian
2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$14.00
Chicken, Khoa, Nuts, Creamy Gravy
|Butter Naan
|$3.00
White Clay Oven Bread w/Butter
|Basmati Rice
|$3.00
Boiled Basmati White Rice
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks Urban Eats
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|BBQ Tri Tip
|$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
More about Aloha Sushi
SUSHI
Aloha Sushi
2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|Queen Bee
|$11.99
Inside: (Scallop, Cream Cheese, Crab Mix)
Top: (Salmon, Avocado, Lemon, Green Onion, Masago)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Unagi)
|Dragon
|$11.75
Inside: (DF Shrimp, Crab Mix)
Top: (Unagi, Avocado, Masago)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Unagi)
|Aloha
|$11.75
Inside: (Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber)
Top: (Seared Tuna, Jalapeno)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Unagi, Sriracha)
More about 13 Beach Hut Deli
13 Beach Hut Deli
241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom
|Popular items
|Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
|Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Popular items
|Spicy Crab Bisque Soup
|$8.00
Served Spicy
|Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut
|$38.00
coconut-cilantro rice, mango chutney, roasted brussel sprouts with cranberry, macadamia nuts, caper agrodolce
|Scott's Caesar
|$11.00
romaine hearts, housemade dressing, asiago cheese, garlic croutons.
More about Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom
|Popular items
|Crispy Shrimp
|$5.99
|Musubi
|$4.99
|Pick 2 Plate
|$11.99
More about Fukumi Chaya - Folsom
Fukumi Chaya - Folsom
280 Palladio Pkwy #937, Folsom
More about Fourk Kitchen - Folsom
Fourk Kitchen - Folsom
1177 Riley Street Folsom CA 95630, Folsom
More about Wing Mahal Ninth Location
Wing Mahal Ninth Location
1115 East Bidwell Street, #124, Folsom