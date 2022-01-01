Folsom American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Folsom
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Back Bistro
230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.50
Crispy fried with reduced balsamic, maldon salt and red pepper flakes
|Risotto
|$24.00
Melted leek risotto slow cooked in butter, with parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, and seasonal vegetables
|Steak & Blue Salad
|$17.50
Grilled steak, mixed greens, Point Reyes blue cheese, julienne apples, red onions, cherry tomatoes, house croutons, maple Dijon vinaigrette
Jacks Urban Eats
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Salad
|$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Popular items
|Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut
|$38.00
coconut-cilantro rice, mango chutney, roasted brussel sprouts with cranberry, macadamia nuts, caper agrodolce
|Spicy Crab Bisque Soup
|$8.00
Served Spicy
