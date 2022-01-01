Folsom American restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Back Bistro

230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.50
Crispy fried with reduced balsamic, maldon salt and red pepper flakes
Risotto$24.00
Melted leek risotto slow cooked in butter, with parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, and seasonal vegetables
Steak & Blue Salad$17.50
Grilled steak, mixed greens, Point Reyes blue cheese, julienne apples, red onions, cherry tomatoes, house croutons, maple Dijon vinaigrette
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
Popular items
Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut$38.00
coconut-cilantro rice, mango chutney, roasted brussel sprouts with cranberry, macadamia nuts, caper agrodolce
Spicy Crab Bisque Soup$8.00
Served Spicy
Spicy Crab Bisque Soup$8.00
Served Spicy
