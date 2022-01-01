Folsom bars & lounges you'll love

Chef's Dinner

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
De La Casa Margarita (21+ ID Required)$18.00
Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
More about Chef's Dinner
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Baja Tacos
Beer Battered Fish, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage Mix.
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
More about Zócalo
Back Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Back Bistro

230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.50
Crispy fried with reduced balsamic, maldon salt and red pepper flakes
Risotto$24.00
Melted leek risotto slow cooked in butter, with parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, and seasonal vegetables
Steak & Blue Salad$17.50
Grilled steak, mixed greens, Point Reyes blue cheese, julienne apples, red onions, cherry tomatoes, house croutons, maple Dijon vinaigrette
More about Back Bistro
Mexquite Mexican Cuisine image

 

Mexquite Mexican Cuisine

25095 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mexquite Mexican Cuisine

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Gyoza

Bisque

Miso Soup

Clams

Clam Chowder

Steak Salad

