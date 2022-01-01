Folsom breakfast spots you'll love

Chef's Dinner

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
De La Casa Margarita (21+ ID Required)$18.00
Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
Popular items
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Baja Tacos
Beer Battered Fish, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage Mix.
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
Popular items
Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut$38.00
coconut-cilantro rice, mango chutney, roasted brussel sprouts with cranberry, macadamia nuts, caper agrodolce
Spicy Crab Bisque Soup$8.00
Served Spicy
Spicy Crab Bisque Soup$8.00
Served Spicy
