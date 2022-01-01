Folsom breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Folsom
More about Chef's Dinner
Chef's Dinner
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|De La Casa Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$18.00
|Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
More about Zócalo
Zócalo
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Baja Tacos
Beer Battered Fish, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage Mix.
|Burrito
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Popular items
|Macadamia Nut Crusted Halibut
|$38.00
coconut-cilantro rice, mango chutney, roasted brussel sprouts with cranberry, macadamia nuts, caper agrodolce
|Spicy Crab Bisque Soup
|$8.00
Served Spicy
