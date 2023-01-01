Baja fish tacos in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Sacramento's favorite. Mexican beer battered fish, topped with chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, and fresh cabbage.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Fort Rock beer battered cod, crispy flour tortilla,
chipotle crema, slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cotija,
*cilantro-lime rice, refried black beans
*contains cashews