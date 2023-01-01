Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Sacramento's favorite. Mexican beer battered fish, topped with chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, and fresh cabbage.
More about Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Fort Rock beer battered cod, crispy flour tortilla,
chipotle crema, slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cotija,
*cilantro-lime rice, refried black beans
*contains cashews
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

