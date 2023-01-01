Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef teriyaki in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Beef Teriyaki
Folsom restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Beef
More about Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
SUSHI
Aloha Sushi - Folsom
2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom
Avg 4.5
(92 reviews)
Side Beef Teriyaki
$10.25
Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl
$12.50
More about Aloha Sushi - Folsom
