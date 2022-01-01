Bread pudding in Folsom

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Cinnamon Maple Bread Pudding$10.00
bourbon maple crème anglaise, brown sugar caramel, double rainbow vanilla bean ice ream
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
Item pic

 

J Wilds Burgers & BBQ

614 Sutter Street, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon St. Bread Pudding$6.00
Inspired by the great New Orleans tradition, this bread pudding is made daily from scratch and has that perfect balance of vanilla and whiskey flavor. Served with house whiskey syrup or our caramel orange sauce.
More about J Wilds Burgers & BBQ

