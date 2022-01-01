Bread pudding in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve bread pudding
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Warm Cinnamon Maple Bread Pudding
|$10.00
bourbon maple crème anglaise, brown sugar caramel, double rainbow vanilla bean ice ream
J Wilds Burgers & BBQ
614 Sutter Street, Folsom
|Bourbon St. Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Inspired by the great New Orleans tradition, this bread pudding is made daily from scratch and has that perfect balance of vanilla and whiskey flavor. Served with house whiskey syrup or our caramel orange sauce.