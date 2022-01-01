Burritos in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve burritos
More about Zócalo
Zócalo
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Burrito
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
|KID BURRITO & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla wrapped and filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken, Asada, or Pinto Beans. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.